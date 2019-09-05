|
Donna Marie (Ready) Scott, age 66 of Mansfield, formerly of Roslindale, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep in Orlando, FL, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after enjoying a wonderful trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" with some of her family.
Donna was born May 13, 1953, in Boston, MA, as the daughter of the late Richard J. Ready and Thelma M. Ready (Owens), and she graduated from Roslindale High School in 1971. She was the beloved wife for 45+ years of Edward Crawford Scott.
Donna's family was the focal point in her life, and she instilled strong values that have served them well. Donna was the devoted mother of Carolyn Pudvah and her husband Gary of Palm Bay, FL; Elizabeth Scott Kantelis and her husband David of Norton, MA; and Jennifer Hebard and her husband Paul of Mansfield, MA. She was the adored "Nana" of Kayla Scott, Lyndsey Jamison-Koenig and her husband Wil, Owen and Peighton Kantelis, and Alexis and Caitlyn Hebard. She will also be greatly missed by her brother Richard Ready and his wife Maureen Ready of Middleboro, MA, and her sisters-in-law: Patricia Leitsinger and her husband Daryl of Cumberland, RI; Kathleen Scott of Boston, MA; and Virginia Robertson and her husband David of Avon, MA.; as well as all of their children.
At the time of her passing, Donna was an employee of North Easton Savings Bank, where she had been an employee for over twenty years, most recently at the Mansfield branch. She made everyone feel like a friend, and to her, the customers and her co-workers were more people to love.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, September 9th from 5:00-8:00 PM at Sherman and Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, Donna's family has requested that donations be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215.
For complete obituary and to send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019