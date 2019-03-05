Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Donna Marie (Ivory) Wambolt

Donna Marie (Ivory) Wambolt, 60, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI.



Born on October 28, 1958 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Ivory Sr. and Barbara H. (Smith) Ivory.



A lifelong resident of North Attleboro, she was a graduate of North Attleboro High School and attended Massasoit Community College. Donna had been employed at the former Texas Instruments and as a Home Health Aide.



Donna was an ardent Boston sports fan who especially loved David "Big Papi" Ortiz and who also enjoyed playing Bingo. The center of Donna's life was truly her beloved family and her treasured grandchildren.



She was the loving mother of Ericka L. Wambolt-Burdett and her husband, Robert Burdett, of North Attleboro, MA; Heath Wambolt of Mansfield, MA; and Bret Joseph of Quincy, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Michael, Trinity, Alexis, Sarah, Nathan, LeaAnne, and Wyatt. Donna was the dear sister of Anthony "Tony" Calcia of Cumberland, RI; Michael Ivory of North Attleboro, MA; Kim Murray of North Attleboro, MA; Robert W. Ivory Jr. of North Attleboro, MA; Mellissa Pennellatore and her husband, Stephen Pennellatore, of Mansfield, MA; the late Gary P. Ivory and his wife, Amy Ivory of Norwood, MA; and the late James "Jay" Ivory. Donna leaves many nieces and nephews.



Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Donna by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donna to either the New England Donor Services at www.neds.org, or to the , 1661 Worcester Road #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or at www.lung.org.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019