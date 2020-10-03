Doreen H. (Dunn) McPherson, age 60, of Mansfield, passed away, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael S. McPherson, Sr., who recently died on September 24, 2020. They were married for thirty-two years.
Born in Boston, MA on August 12, 1960, she was a loving daughter of Thomas V. Dunn of Dedham and the late Nora M. (Farley) Dunn.
Doreen grew up in the Dorchester section of Boston, was a 1978 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy and attended school for business. She had made her home in Mansfield for over twenty-five years.
Doreen had been employed for many years as a Customer Service Representative at Eversource in Westwood and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield.
Doreen was well-known for her love of family and friends. The focal point of her life were her children, whose selflessness and unconditional love was unsurpassed. Mrs. McPherson also treasured times spent at her father's pool, Wednesday spaghetti dinners, binge watching her favorite television shows and most of all giving sentimental gifts to her loved ones.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her devoted children: Heather M. McPherson of Mansfield, Michael S. McPherson, Jr. of Mansfield and Kelli D. McPherson of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of Thomas Dunn and his wife Cheryl of Marshfield, Linda McSheffrey and her husband Michael of Mansfield, Brenda Parelli and her husband Robert of Marshfield and Diane Guenthner and her husband Daniel of Wrentham. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, close friends and co-workers.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, October 5thth from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private.
Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Doreen's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com