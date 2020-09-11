Doreen J. Tighe, 87
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Doreen J. (Annese) Tighe, age 87, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her adoring family, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Tighe, to whom she was wed for nearly forty years at the time of his death in 1995.
Born in Taunton, MA on December 21, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Borney and Clara (Picciandra) Annese.
Doreen grew up in town, was a 1950 graduate of Mansfield High School and attended Boston University. Prior to retiring, she was the owner of the former Book Ends Bookstore in Mansfield. She previously worked as a librarian at Mansfield High School and the Mansfield Public Library. Mrs. Tighe also held her realtors license and worked for the Mansfield News, writing the popular 25 years ago today column.
A familiar face in the Mansfield Community, Doreen was a founding and former active member of the Mansfield Music & Arts Society. She was a former president of the Mansfield Citizen's Scholarship Foundation and was credited with setting up the first CSF fundraiser telethon. Doreen was also a former member of the Democratic Town Committee, the Norton Singers, and enjoyed playing the piano and reading.
She is survived by her devoted children: Philip Tighe and his wife Linda of Plympton, MA, Mary Rotella and her husband Joseph of Louisville, KY, Maura Gattuso and her husband Paul of Scituate, MA, Brian Tighe and his wife Lee of Mansfield, MA Diana Tighe of North Attleboro, MA, Elizabeth Tighe of Concord, MA, Clare Sweeney and her husband William of Lexington, MA and Matthew Tighe and his wife Christine of Franklin, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Katharine Piggott, Bailey George, Meaghan Peters, Gina Alves, Daniel, Griffin and Sam Tighe, Dominic and Philip Rotella, Joanna and Olivia Gattuso, Liam and Hannah Sweeney and great grandmother of six great grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Claire Watts and her husband Peter of Sandwich, MA, Roberta Putnam of Kingston, MA and Bernadette Muckenhoupt of Kittery, ME. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law Lisa Verzola of Mansfield.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, September 15th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Services, along with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be held privately on Wednesday, September 16th.
Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Doreen's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the Robert and Doreen Tighe Memorial Fund, care of Mansfield CSF, P.O. Box 23, Mansfield, MA 02048 www.Mansfield.dollarsforscholars.org
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com