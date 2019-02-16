Home

Doreen M. (Rushlow) Morin


1958 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Doreen M. (Rushlow) Morin Notice

Rehoboth – February 14, 2019 Doreen M. (Rushlow) Morin passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. Doreen was born in Attleboro on January 4, 1958 to the late Leo and Leona (Kelly) Rushlow. Doreen graduated from Attleboro High School in 1976. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant, working in Attleboro for 29 years before retiring in 2018. Doreen loved baking, camping on the cape and going to yard sales. She also had a passion for Zumba and knitting.
Doreen is survived by her husband of 34 years Michael, a son Tyler Morin and his wife Heather, a daughter Jennifer Morin and her sister Denise Tetreault. She also leaves her grandson, Sebastian, a niece and nephew and grandniece and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Attleboro Community VNA Hospice for their dedicated service.
Services will be private.
Donations can be made in memory of Doreen to the Community VNA, Development Office, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro
To send Doreen's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
