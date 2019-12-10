|
|
Doris J. Monteiro, 77, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at her home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Earnest Monteiro of Attleboro.
Born on January 1, 1942 in South Walpole, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lillian (Barstch) Follett.
Doris grew up in Walpole and attended Walpole High School. Earnest and Doris have resided in Attleboro for the past 47 years. She worked numerous positions for different banks in the Attleboro area.
Doris enjoyed baking, playing cards, puzzles and knitting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and traveling.
In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by her daughter Terry Cummings and her husband Mike Cummings of Smithfield, RI; her grandson, Andrew Cummings of Smithfield, RI; siblings, Muriel Flowers of Foxboro and Paul Follett of North Attleboro; also, many nieces and nephews.
Doris was the sister of the late Ruth Boynton, Marjorie Patton, Benjamin Follett, Robert Follett and Patricia Hedderig.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the funeral home immediately followed by a burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mechanic Street, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name may be made to the Susan G. Komen New England Chapter at 2000 Commonwealth Ave, Suite 205, Newton, MA, 02466 or directly at
https://komennewengland.org
For directions or to send Doris' family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019