|
|
Doris Lorraine Hancock (Travers) passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Serenity Hill in Wrentham. She was 80 years old. Doris was born July, 22, 1939 in Mansfield, MA to the late John and Florida (Dion) Travers. She was married to her husband of 39 years, the late William Hancock of Swansea. She lived much of her life in Attleboro, and the latter part of her life in Rehoboth.
Family meant a lot to Doris. She was a loving mother to her children, William Billy Hancock II of Rehoboth and Laurie Golnick and her husband Gary Golnick of Woodland Hills, CA. She was a cherished grandmother to seven grandchildren: William Hancock III, Christopher O'Donnell, Ryan O'Donnell, Ashley Golnick, Brittney Golnick, Lindsey Golnick and Bryan Golnick. She also adored her four great-grandchildren: Jazmine, Ryan, Brooklyn and Arianna.
Doris was a beloved sister to William Travers and his wife Barbara, the late Robert Travers, the late Judy Moreshead, the late Diane Brunelle, Ronald Travers and his wife Louise, Donald Travers, Christine Renzi and her companion Kevin Hurley, Suzanne Earls and her companion Jay Rotherham, Carol Travers Anagnos and her husband Ernie, and Linda Gartman and her husband Nelvyn. She also had many loved nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. August 3 at St. Mary's Parish, 330 Pratt Street (Route 106) in Mansfield, MA.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 26, 2019