Doris M. McGowan, known as Dolly, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She passed away peacefully at her home in East Falmouth, MA with her beloved husband of 65 years, Francis, by her side.
Dolly was born November 18, 1933, in Attleboro, MA daughter of the late George and Evelyn Roach of North Attleboro. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Roach, son, Michael F. McGowan, and granddaughter, Erin B. McGowan.
Dolly graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1951 and went on to graduate from nursing school at Pondville Hospital in 1953. She worked as an LPN for many years at Pondville Hospital and later at medical offices in Albuquerque, NM and Attleboro MA.
Dolly is survived by her loving husband, Francis J. McGowan of East Falmouth, her children, Pamela A. Pearson of Sandwich, and Brian F. McGowan of Blackstone, and her siblings Janet McHugh of Attleboro, Doug Roach of Las Vegas, NV, and Karen Buja of Mansfield, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren Ryan, Shawn, and Holly Pearson, and Meghan McGowan.
Dolly was a caring and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed every day.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 9-10am followed by a funeral service at 10am at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A graveside service will be held at 12:15pm at Plainville Cemetery in Plainville MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org.
