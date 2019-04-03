Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Doris M. (Engdahl) Ruhl

Notice Condolences Flowers Doris M. Ruhl (Engdahl) of North Attleboro has passed away at the age of 85 at home with her family after a brief illness. Wife of the late James M. Ruhl with whom she was wed in 1957 and raised a family of six children. Born in 1933 inside her grandparent's home in Dedham, she was a graduate of Roslindale High School and active with the Roslindale Congregational church in her younger years. She held multiple positions through her years of employment, retiring from The Foxboro Company in 1999, then volunteering with Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a decade and made many friends at both places. She was a caring, thoughtful woman with an easy-going, pleasant personality loved by many.



Her days were spent enjoying her lakefront surroundings, being outdoors, gardening, bird watching, jigsaw puzzles, reading the daily Globe, doing crossword puzzles and taking rides to The Cape.



She was mother to Charles Ruhl of N Attleboro and his wife Mary; Elizabeth Tower of Norton and her son Brian; Gregory Ruhl of Columbus GA, his wife Tammy and son Jimmy; Jeffrey Ruhl of Edgewater FL and his partner Robin; Christopher Ruhl of N Attleboro and Carolyn Rehill of Foxboro, her husband James and children James, Daniel and Erin. Doris was the sister of the late Frederic Engdahl, his wife Nancy; Donald Engdahl, his late wife Judy; the late Richard Engdahl, his wife Evelyn; and Ken Engdahl. She also leaves great-grandchildren, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors.



Visiting hours will be 4 pm to 6:30 pm on Friday April 5th 2019 immediately followed with a short service at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In-lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your preferred cancer support organization, local animal shelter or the Community VNA of Attleboro. https://www.communityvna.com/get-involved/donate-to-cvna/ Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices