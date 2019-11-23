|
Doris L. (Turcotte)Rock, 98, of Attleboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her daughters' home in Cumberland, RI. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Rock.
Born in Attleboro, daughter of the late Sylva and Aldora (Dennis) Turcotte, she lived there all of her life except for the last 2 years and seven months when she was living with her daughter Debbie. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Seekonk.
Doris retired from Texas Instruments in 1986 with 29 years of service. She attended Attleboro schools and loved to read and do word searches. She also enjoyed riding her scooter everyday and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Carolyn Andrews and her husband Ronald, Ronald Rock and his wife Laura all of Attleboro and Deborah Sullivan and her husband Kevin of Cumberland, RI; two daughter in laws, Ann Rock of Foster, RI and Debbie Rock of Asheville, NC; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Mrs. Rock was predeceased by three sons, Gene, Kenneth and Wayne and a daughter, Sandra Quaglia, also her brothers, Hector and Sylva Turcotte.
The family would like to thank the two CAN's, Lynn and Kay Crory for the devotion and love they showed towards their mother for the past 2 years and 7 months so they were able to keep her home.
Calling hours are Monday from 4-7pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Her funeral will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 8am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9am in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk. Interment will be in St. Stephens Cemetery, Attleboro. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019