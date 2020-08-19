1/1
Dorothy A. Beaulieu
Dorothy A. Beaulieu of South Attleboro, MA passed peacefully on Friday August 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of George N. Beaulieu for 68 wonderful years.

She can now rest in peace and be reunited with her oldest daughter Dorothy Ann Arcisz. She is survived by her daughter Maryellen Forget of Attleboro, MA., her four sons and their wives; George and Lynn Beaulieu of Glocester, Michael and Fatima Beaulieu of Chepachet, Kenneth and Jennifer Beaulieu of Woonsocket and Steven and Darleen Beaulieu of Harrisville. She was the proud and loving grandmother to eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers and one sister; Joseph Trojan of Cumberland, Richard Trojan of Pawtucket, Irene Migley of Pawtucket and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy's Life Celebration will be held on Thursday beginning with Visiting Hours from 5 PM to 8 PM and continuing on Friday at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in St. Theresa Child of Jesus Church, 18 Baltic Street Attleboro, MA. Burial will be private.

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Child of Jesus Church
or

