Dorothy Ann (Dowd) McCarthy
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ann (Dowd) McCarthy, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Wingate of Sharon. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Harkins) Dowd.

Dot was born on July 26, 1934 in Boston. She married her late husband John J. 'Jack' McCarthy III on May 25, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in Brookline. Dot was a long-time payroll and personnel administrator for the Foxborough Public Schools.

Dot was an avid golfer and achieved a hole-in-one on her home course, when she and Jack resided in Leesburg, FL. Dot was a loving friend to many, especially her sister Marie, her in-laws Arthur and Dottie, Joan Stafford, Joe Sheehan, and her extended Meadowview Road family. She enjoyed reading and frequent visits to the Boyden Library, knitting, sewing, gardening and quiet time with her cat companion Bruce. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and took great pride that her daughters are not just sisters, but friends.

Loving mother of Patty and her husband Paul Serpis, Anne and her husband Joe Lally, Ellen and her husband Bob Garber and Elaine and her husband Scott Barbato, all of Foxborough and of the late John J. 'Jack' McCarthy. Beloved grandmother of John and his wife Kate Serpis, Alexandra and her husband Dan Jackson, Evan Serpis, Elizabeth, Conor, and Brendan Lally, Griffin Garber, Sydney, Michelle, and Ryan Barbato. Great-grandmother of Madison and Jack Serpis. Sister of Marie Donovan of Kingston, Edward Dowd of NC, and the late Joseph Dowd. Sister-in-Law of Arthur and Dottie McCarthy of Plymouth.

The family would like to send special thanks to the Memory Care Unit caregivers at Wingate of Sharon for their loving care to Dot.

Funeral services are private, under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot's memory are suggested for: Friends of Boyden Library, 10 Bird Street, Foxborough, MA or Summers of Sunshine (providing T-1 Diabetes children's camp scholarships) District 33-S Lions/Diabetes, 165 Satucket Trail, Bridgewater, MA 02324.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved