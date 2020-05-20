Dorothy Ann (Dowd) McCarthy, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Wingate of Sharon. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Harkins) Dowd.
Dot was born on July 26, 1934 in Boston. She married her late husband John J. 'Jack' McCarthy III on May 25, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in Brookline. Dot was a long-time payroll and personnel administrator for the Foxborough Public Schools.
Dot was an avid golfer and achieved a hole-in-one on her home course, when she and Jack resided in Leesburg, FL. Dot was a loving friend to many, especially her sister Marie, her in-laws Arthur and Dottie, Joan Stafford, Joe Sheehan, and her extended Meadowview Road family. She enjoyed reading and frequent visits to the Boyden Library, knitting, sewing, gardening and quiet time with her cat companion Bruce. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and took great pride that her daughters are not just sisters, but friends.
Loving mother of Patty and her husband Paul Serpis, Anne and her husband Joe Lally, Ellen and her husband Bob Garber and Elaine and her husband Scott Barbato, all of Foxborough and of the late John J. 'Jack' McCarthy. Beloved grandmother of John and his wife Kate Serpis, Alexandra and her husband Dan Jackson, Evan Serpis, Elizabeth, Conor, and Brendan Lally, Griffin Garber, Sydney, Michelle, and Ryan Barbato. Great-grandmother of Madison and Jack Serpis. Sister of Marie Donovan of Kingston, Edward Dowd of NC, and the late Joseph Dowd. Sister-in-Law of Arthur and Dottie McCarthy of Plymouth.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Memory Care Unit caregivers at Wingate of Sharon for their loving care to Dot.
Funeral services are private, under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot's memory are suggested for: Friends of Boyden Library, 10 Bird Street, Foxborough, MA or Summers of Sunshine (providing T-1 Diabetes children's camp scholarships) District 33-S Lions/Diabetes, 165 Satucket Trail, Bridgewater, MA 02324.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 20, 2020.