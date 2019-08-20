|
Dorothy B. Wyatt Adams, 82, of Plainville, passed peacefully on August 14, 2019 In Charlwell House, Norwood.
Born in Birmingham, England on November 5, 1936, she was at the daughter of the late William Raymond and Laura (Linley) Wyatt. Dorothy served as Director of Nurses at the Pond Home in Wrentham for many years. She also worked at several area nursing homes and hospitals including Pondville Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Norwood Hospital, and Winthrop Hospital. Dorothy was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Wrentham for over 50 years. She was also a member of the North Attleboro Chapter of the Eastern Star, where she was Past Matron.
She loved caring for people, anything Disney, reading, books, and jigsaw puzzles. She especially loved getting together with family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia-Laurie Allen and her husband James of Norfolk, a brother, David William Raymond Wyatt and his wife Jan of Rehoboth, two grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth and Denise Ashley Allen, two nephews, David and Colin Wyatt, and a niece, Kim Lacaillade.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, August 24th 2019 at 9 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East Street, Wrentham.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to: Charlwell House Resident Activity Fund, Attn: Denise on Unit C, 305 Walpole Street, Norwood, MA 02062.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019