Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
47 East Street
Wrentham, MA
View Map

Dorothy B. Wyatt


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy B. Wyatt Notice

Dorothy B. Wyatt Adams, 82, of Plainville, passed peacefully on August 14, 2019 In Charlwell House, Norwood.

Born in Birmingham, England on November 5, 1936, she was at the daughter of the late William Raymond and Laura (Linley) Wyatt. Dorothy served as Director of Nurses at the Pond Home in Wrentham for many years. She also worked at several area nursing homes and hospitals including Pondville Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Norwood Hospital, and Winthrop Hospital. Dorothy was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Wrentham for over 50 years. She was also a member of the North Attleboro Chapter of the Eastern Star, where she was Past Matron.

She loved caring for people, anything Disney, reading, books, and jigsaw puzzles. She especially loved getting together with family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia-Laurie Allen and her husband James of Norfolk, a brother, David William Raymond Wyatt and his wife Jan of Rehoboth, two grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth and Denise Ashley Allen, two nephews, David and Colin Wyatt, and a niece, Kim Lacaillade.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, August 24th 2019 at 9 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East Street, Wrentham.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to: Charlwell House Resident Activity Fund, Attn: Denise on Unit C, 305 Walpole Street, Norwood, MA 02062.

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now