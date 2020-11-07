ATTLEBORO – Dorothy D. Swift, 73, of Attleboro passed away early Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI.
Born July 22, 1947 in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Sidney and Mary (Hedenburg) Wilkes.
Dorothy grew up in Attleboro and was a 1965 graduate of Attleboro High School. She worked as a hairdresser after high school for several years and many years as a local florist.
Dorothy was creative and artistic. She made stained glass, stamping and loved plants and gardening.
She was a creative soul and continuously giving of herself to others. Her love had no boundaries when it came to her family, friends and animals. Her greatest joy at the end of her life was her little shiatzu's Ozzie and Katie.
She is survived by her daughter Samantha A. Smith and husband Ronald E. Smith of East Bethel Minnesota and their children Spencer R. and Andrew P. Smith of Minnesota.
Her son, Sidney D. Swift of Attleboro and his daughter Savanna Lee Swift of Attleboro;
She lost her loving companion of 38 years, Paul E. Johnson on June 14, 2010.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 14 at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Rehoboth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
To sign an online guestbook for Dorothy, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com