Dorothy (Meservie) Dow, 87, of Wrentham, MA died peacefully at Maples Nursing Home on December16, 2019. She was born on December 13, 1932 in Wrentham, MA and spent her entire life in that town. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, James Dow, and her parents, Edith and Burliegh Meservie.
She is survived by her 4 children, Gary and Monique Dow of Merrimac, NH; Debbie and Jim Patryn of Southwick, MA; Doreen and Gene Chambers of Belleville, IL and Daniel and Shelly Dow of Plainville, MA. She loved her 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and always wanted to see their pictures and hear about their lives. She will be missed by her sister, Emily Madzelan and her husband Jon of Citrus Heights, CA, her brother Ronald Meservie and his wife Martha of Vero Beach, FL, and her sister Helen Demelia of Attleboro, MA.
Dottie was a homemaker and for many years a home health aide. She and Jim loved to travel to visit family all over the country, especially Emy and Jon. Dottie and Jims home at 1884 West Street in Wrentham was the gathering place for family picnics for years. The many nieces, nephews and cousins have fond memories of those days.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, December 19 from 4 to 6 PM at RJ Ross Funeral Home in Wrentham, MA. A Mass will be held at St. Marys Church in Wrentham on Friday at 9 am with burial to follow at the West Wrentham Cemetery on West Street.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Residents Activity Fund at Maples Nursing Home, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019