Dorothy Ellen (Van Benschoten) Alward

1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers ALWARD – Of Tucson ,May 31st 2019 Dorothy Ellen (Van Benschoten) Alward Was born in Ramsey NJ. On April 6th 1944. Beloved wife of David H. Alward of Tucson. Devoted mother of Kenneth D. Alward of Tucson, and Lisa K. Alward of RI. Maureen McCarthy of Norton MA , Debra A. Conley of Bangor ME. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany Alward of Mansfield MA, Brittany Walenta of Roseberg OR,Bryan McCarthy of Norton MA., Michael Conley of Bangor ME., Andrew Conley of Bangor ME., Brenna McCarthy of Norton MA. and Caitlyn Conley of Bangor ME. Also survived by four Great Grand Children . Was predeceased by her brother David of NM., Her Father Milton Van Benschoten,Her mother Irene Marie (Lynch) Van Benschoten. Her siblings are Tom Van Benschoten of NY. , James Van Benschoten of NY. ,Robert Van Benschoten of OK. , Patricia Stevenson of SC. Dottie loved the outdoors, spending time with her flower garden, fishing, camping and bike riding. Services will be private and you are asked to Donate in her name To a or send flowers to 6814 E Kiami St Tucson AZ 85715 Published in Sun Chronicle on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices