NORTH ATTLEBORO – Dorothy J. (Lavoie) Sutherland, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Clinton Sutherland.
Dorothy was born on November 30, 1935, in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth (Horton) Lavoie.
She worked as a line-worker/carder at Cheever Tweedy & Co., Inc. – a jewelry company and also worked at New England Sterling Company in Attleboro where she helped craft the Kentucky Derby trophies until her retirement.
Dottie loved going out to dinner and playing cards on Friday nights with her dear friends. She enjoyed working on puzzles, knitting, crocheting and playing the slot machines. Dottie loved to travel and visited many wonderful places in the world, including her special trips to Alaska.
Dorothy was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church (Oldtown) of North Attleborough where she served in many ways. She was also a member of the Angle Stone Chapter No. 118, Order of the Eastern Star.
Dorothy is survived by her four children: Scott Sutherland (Brenda) of Port St. Lucie, FL; Barbara Owens (Bob) of Scarborough, ME; Sheila Anderson of North Attleboro, MA and Bradford Sutherland (Linda) of Attleboro, MA.
Seven grandchildren: Sara Cirone (Dan); Tyler Owens (Molly) and Brandon Owens; Zachary Anderson (Paula) and Travis Anderson; Joshua Sutherland (Tracy) and Andrew Sutherland
Five great-grandchildren: Ryan, Veronica and Paige; Luke and Cali and
Two great-great grandchildren: Aiden and Gavin
Private services will be held with a burial at Newell Burying Ground in South Attleboro. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at the First Congregational Church (Oldtown) of North Attleborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to either "The First Congregational Church of North Attleborough", 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro, MA 02760 or the "Angle Stone Chapter No. 118 Order of the Eastern Star", 35 Huntley Road, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 2, 2020.