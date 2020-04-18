|
ATTLEBORO- Dorothy L. Burnham, 72, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in the presence of family after a long fought battle with complications of diabetes. She was the wife of the late Clinton N. Burnham, Jr.
Dorothy was born and raised in Attleboro, the daughter of the late Elwood L. Case and Ada T. (Johnson) Anderson. She was happiest when spending time with her 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grand children who live throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Oklahoma, but she also loved bowling at North Bowl Lanes, playing bingo wherever she could find a game, camping with family and friends, and watching the Hallmark Channel or a good western.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Bourgault (John) of Attleboro, Roger Fedelia Jr. (Lisa) of Cumberland, RI, Arnold Fedelia (Donnalee) of Attleboro and Anthony Fedelia (Rachel) of N. Attleboro as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter Tammy Tondreau (Bruce) of Attleboro, brothers Robert of Attleboro, and William of California and her sister Helen of Nevada.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
To leave a message for Dorothy's family, all are encouraged to visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020