NORTH ATTLEBORO – Dorothy M. Forbes, 99, of passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at The Branches in North Attleboro, where she's been a resident since 2017. She was the devoted wife of the late Cameron A. Forbes who passed away in 2017.
Born October 6, 1920 in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Magill) Berard.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1938.
She worked at Miller's Department Store in North Attleboro and also Wells Manufacturing in Attleboro and Donley Manufacturing in North Attleboro before retiring in the mid-1970's.
Dorothy enjoyed family functions, her grandchildren, cooking, yard sales and vacationing on Cape Cod. She also loved dancing and danced the Waltz, Fox Trot and Polka.
She is survived by two sons and their spouses: Greg Forbes and wife Judy of West Yarmouth and Grant Forbes and wife Linda of North Attleboro; her daughter-in-law Jean Forbes of North Attleboro;
8 grandchildren: Jeff, Jill, Chad, Michelle, Mitch, Kevin, Kelly and Lorie; 13 great-grandchildren: Brittany, Zach, Madison, Haley, Amanda, Samuel, Olivia, Sean, Quinn, Terrence, Carly, Shauna and Mark; and a great-great-grandchildren: Killian and Emory.
She was mother of the late Scott Forbes, who passed away in May of 2020.
Services will be held privately with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to either The Branches of North Attleboro, 40 Robert Toner Blvd, North Attleboro, MA 02763 or to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.