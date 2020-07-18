1/1
Dorothy M. Forbes
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Dorothy M. Forbes, 99, of passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at The Branches in North Attleboro, where she's been a resident since 2017. She was the devoted wife of the late Cameron A. Forbes who passed away in 2017.
Born October 6, 1920 in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Magill) Berard.
Dorothy was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1938.
She worked at Miller's Department Store in North Attleboro and also Wells Manufacturing in Attleboro and Donley Manufacturing in North Attleboro before retiring in the mid-1970's.
Dorothy enjoyed family functions, her grandchildren, cooking, yard sales and vacationing on Cape Cod. She also loved dancing and danced the Waltz, Fox Trot and Polka.
She is survived by two sons and their spouses: Greg Forbes and wife Judy of West Yarmouth and Grant Forbes and wife Linda of North Attleboro; her daughter-in-law Jean Forbes of North Attleboro;
8 grandchildren: Jeff, Jill, Chad, Michelle, Mitch, Kevin, Kelly and Lorie; 13 great-grandchildren: Brittany, Zach, Madison, Haley, Amanda, Samuel, Olivia, Sean, Quinn, Terrence, Carly, Shauna and Mark; and a great-great-grandchildren: Killian and Emory.
She was mother of the late Scott Forbes, who passed away in May of 2020.
Services will be held privately with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to either The Branches of North Attleboro, 40 Robert Toner Blvd, North Attleboro, MA 02763 or to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To give online condolences to her family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved