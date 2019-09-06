|
|
Dorothy M. White-Rosa (Randall)
Deceased's Obituary: of Norton passed away on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 86 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Rubin & Esther (Romsey) Randall. Beloved wife of the late John Rosa and Elihu S. White. Loving mother of Jeanine B. White of Concord, CA, Robert C. White and his wife Patricia of Palermo, ME, Randi M. Viau of Plainville, Mark R. White and his wife Karen of Methuen and the late David R. White. Cherished grandmother of Danielle R. Groulx, Tiffany R. Libby, Matthew D. Viau, Andrew R. Viau, Heather A. Viau and great-grandmother of Kathryn Stock, Vincent Libby and Natasha Libby. Memorial observance following the burial at the home Randi Viau. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
Deceased's funeral arrangements: Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington Street, Canton on Sunday, September 8th at noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance following the burial at the home Randi Viau. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019