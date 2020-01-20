Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Dorothy Newman
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
340 Central Ave.
Seekonk, RI
View Map

Dorothy P. "Dot" (Johnson) Newman

Dorothy P. "Dot" (Johnson) Newman Notice
Dorothy "Dot" P. (Johnson) Newman, 99, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late William H. Newman. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Burt) Johnson.

Dot worked as an office manager at Conrad-Jarvis, Corporation in Pawtucket for over fifty years prior to retiring. She was a proud member of the Pawtucket Country Club for over fifty years and a champion golfer, ballroom dancer, artist and gymnast.

She is survived by a nephew, Richard Ireland and his wife, Cynthia, of New York; two nieces, Dorothy Phillips and her fiancé, James Bray, of South Attleboro, MA and Alma "Happy" Proia and her husband, Rocco, of Attleboro, MA and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the baby sister of the late Gladys Clayton, Louise Ireland, Mildred Wall, Nellie, Earl, Fred, John, Joseph and James Johnson.

Her funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling Hours and floral tributes are respectively omitted. Donations to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020
