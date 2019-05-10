Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Douglas Clarke "Doug" Paton, Jr.

1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Douglas "Doug" Clarke Paton Jr., 68, of North Attleboro, MA, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and caregivers, after a heroic battle with ALS.



Born on December 10, 1950 in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Douglas Clarke Paton Sr., and the late Ruth (Greene) Paton.



A graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1968, he received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1972.



Doug leaves his wife of forty years, Michelle (Marrone), who cared for him through the last two years. He also leaves his daughters: Brigette Spina and her husband, Matthew, and their son, Henry; and Regina Armon and her husband, Peter, and their sons, Walter and Grant.



Doug was the publisher and owner of Covered Bridge Press, and a publisher's representative for many book companies. He enjoyed traveling and selling, as well as the fun of publishing the humor of Don Bousquet. He was known for his crazy driving, love of game playing and trivia, and his wonderful smile and sense of humor. Doug played his guitar and golf during his retirement, as well as poker at the casino or with friends, where he was known to take their money while talking and laughing with them. ALS provided him time to watch TV game shows and listen to his music which he recorded, and to be with Michelle.



His family would like to thank all of the support they received during the last two years of Doug's life. There were many angels who helped Michelle and Doug during this time, all of whom were much appreciated.



There will be no services for Doug. His body will be donated to Massachusetts General Hospital for ALS research. Donations may be made to either the ALS Association - Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Road #103, Warwick, RI 02886, or to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.



