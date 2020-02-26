|
Douglas S. May, age 76, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his adoring family on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Nancy J. (Nason) May, to whom he was wed on April 20, 1968.
Born in Brockton, MA on July 2, 1943, he was a loving son of the late Samuel May and Marion (Wallace) Howerton.
Doug grew up in Mansfield and was a 1962 graduate of Mansfield High School. Following graduation, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the time of the Vietnam War.
A resident of Norton for the past forty-four years, Mr. May had been employed for forty-five years as an office manager and buyer for the Foxboro Co., retiring while the company operated under the name of Invensys.
Doug loved spending time amongst family and friends and was anticipating the birth of twin grandchildren. He especially enjoyed camping at TFCA in Middleboro and took great pride working in his yard. His hobbies included attending flea markets, fishing, kayaking and canoeing on the Snake River. He was also an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed attending car racing events, and was a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Scott D. May and his wife Joann of Attleboro, Stacey J. May of Norton and Todd S. May and his fiancé Kabao of Norton. He was the dear brother of Joanne Skul of Illinois, the late Richard May and Donald May, Sr. and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, February 28th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.
Burial, along with military honors will take place privately at the convenience of his family at the Newland Cemetery in Norton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020