Dr. Donald Joseph Nicoletti of Westfield passed away September 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Dr. Nicoletti was born in Glen Cove, NY on March 21, 1943, the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Guadagno) Nicoletti.
He is a graduate of Locust Valley High School then went on to graduate from Hofstra University and ultimately Syracuse University where he received his Doctorate in Education.
Dr. Nicoletti began his career as Assistant Superintendent in Coventry, CT School District, later working in the following School Districts as Superintendent: Putnam, CT, Mansfield, MA and Gateway Regional School System. Donald met his wife, Madeline (Ionata) Nicoletti while serving as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Coventry, CT and they shared 42 years of marriage before his passing.
In his retired years, Donald was a leader in the volunteer based Western Mass Wright Flight Program at the Barnes Airport in Westfield, MA. He took pride in introducing students to the history of aviation and STEM curriculum. He helped author the current manual used by the program and spent many hours advocating for the program in the local school systems.
Donald was an avid reader of history and fiction. He loved sailing and downhill skiing and spent his later years traveling abroad with his wife. A favorite memory of his was scuba diving the Great Barrier Reef. He and Madeline frequently traveled to Kauai, HI and Newport, RI. He served on the Westfield Conservation Commission and the Barnes Airport Commission for many years.
Besides his wife, Donald leaves behind his son Robert Nicoletti and his wife Kate of Mansfield; as well as his 4 beloved grandchildren, Kayla, Violet, Brooke and Theo.
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Nicolettis memory may be made to Barnes Airport Support Group, Att: Wright Flight, 110 Airport Road, Westfield, MA 01085 or Alzheimer's Research, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011
