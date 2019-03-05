Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Dr. Jack Van Vliet

1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Dr. Jack Van Vliet, age 88, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Life Care Center in West Bridgewater. He was the loving husband of Dawn (Thrasher) Van Vliet, to whom he was wed for over sixty years.







Born in Albany, New York on February 7, 1931, he was a loving son of the late Richard and Illa (Livingston) Van Vliet.







Jack grew up and was educated in Albany, New York. He attended Springfield College for two years, leaving briefly to proudly serve his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant, he continued his studies at Springfield College, earning his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees and later a Doctorate Degree in Education from Temple University.







Prior to retiring, Dr. Van Vliet had worked for over twenty-five years as a Psychologist for the Veterans Administration. During his working years, he was a staunch advocate for all Veterans, serving them in many capacities.







Jack loved animals and all sports, particularly following the Bruins and Red Sox. He enjoyed the simple pleasure of spending time at his home in Mansfield where he had resided for the past forty-seven years.







In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Christopher Van Vliet and his wife Heidi of Ocala, FL, Alison Van Moeckel of Mansfield and Jonathan Van Vliet and his wife Andrea of Attleboro. He was the cherished grandfather of Corbin and Catherine Van Vliet of Ocala, FL, Tori and Nick Moeckel of Mansfield and Troy Van Vliet of Attleboro. He was the dear brother of the late Marcia Ettle and Victor Van Vliet.







Funeral services, along with burial accompanied by military honors at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield will be held privately at the convenience of his family.







Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Jack with a donation in his memory made to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.







Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







