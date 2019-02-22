Dru (Drusilla) Proctor of Plainville, passed away during her sleep at home on February 18, 2019. She is survived by her partner of over 40 years, Arthur E. McLaughlin, Sr. Never having children of her own, Dru enjoyed Arthur's children along with their spouses/partners, and children. She leaves behind many friends and colleagues.



She was a graduate of Silver Lake Regional High School. Ms. Proctor was an executive assistant for the Board Of Selectmen in the Town of Plainville for over 13 years. Dru also worked for Lucent Technologies and traveled the United States and Canada as project manager for installation of data/voice/cable. A very private person, Dru will be best known for her endless dedication, love, and support to Arthur. She was an avid reader, loved cats, and was always beautifully dressed and did enjoy her Dunkin Donuts coffee. Her only indulgence was an occasional Werther's Original hard candy! She was a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan. Dru was very generous to various charities. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Plainville Library, 198 South Street, Plainville, MA 02762, would have given Dru tremendous joy.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, February 24th from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 25th at 10 AM in St. Martha's Church, South Street, Plainville. Burial will be private.



Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary