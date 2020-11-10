Earl F. Titus, Jr., 89
Dateline: Norton, MA
Earl F. Titus, Jr., age 89, of Norton, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of the late Constance J. (Knight) Titus, who died on October 29, 2010.
Born in Mansfield, MA on September 16, 1931, he was a loving son of the late Earl F., Sr. and Dorothy (Smith) Titus.
Earl grew up and was educated in Mansfield. During the Korean War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged on February 21, 1956 with the rank of Airman Second Class.
A resident of Norton for the past fifty-eight years, Mr. Titus was a retired ice cream maker and bottler, having worked at Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon and was previously employed at the former Welsh's Dairy in Foxboro.
Earl loved spending time with his adoring family and socializing with his many friends he made throughout the years. He was a member of the Norton Historical Society, the Norton American Legion and was an avid reader. He also enjoyed woodworking and when younger his favorite pastime was fishing.
He is survived by his devoted children: Donna L. Paul and her husband Thomas of Attleboro, Dana L. Titus and his wife Suzanne of Attleboro, Darlene L. Paulhus and her husband Paul of Norton and Danny L. Titus and his companion Sherry Ferris of Berkley. He was the dear brother of Dorothy Smith of Norton, Barbara Carufel of Norton, Catherine Fagan of Norton, Marion May of Norton, and the late Raymond Titus, Milton Titus and Ronald Titus. He is also survived by his cherished 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton. Burial, along with military honors, will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.
Visiting hours are omitted and to send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com