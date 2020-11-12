Edith A. (Patten) Caisse, 89, of North Attleboro, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the residence she shared with her family. She was the wife of the late Albert Francis Caisse to whom she was married on May 2, 1958 and died on October 27, 2006.
Born in Newburyport, MA on September 1, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and the late Grace (Tarbox) Patten. She was raised and educated in Newburyport and had been a North Attleboro resident for many years.
Mrs. Caisse was employed as a housekeeper at the former Rogers Nursing Home in Plainville and then devoted 36 years to Madonna Manor as an employee of the housekeeping department.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints belonging to the Foxboro Ward for more than 20 years. There she was a member of the Women's Relief Society. It was her religious beliefs that was the gateway through which she entered the celestial kingdom.
Mrs. Caisse enjoyed the times she spent with friends at the North Attleboro Senior Center and treasured the times spent creating arts and crafts, solving puzzles and word searches and gardening.
She leaves a daughter, Marie R. Burgess, with whom she resided in North Attleboro; two grandsons: Daniel Burgess of North Attleboro and Eric Burgess of Gloucester, RI; a great granddaughter: Elizabeth Burgess of Gloucester, RI and several extended family members, friends and members of the church. She was the sister of Margaret and Herbert Patten.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at 682 Hickory Road, North Attleboro. Car pooling from same households suggested and only 10 people will be permitted at a time to visit within the residence.
Burial will private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 76 Main Street, Foxboro, MA 02035-1847.
