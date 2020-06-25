Edith "Edie" Groves
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith "Edie" Frances (Griffin) Groves, age 77, passed away at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on June 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard "Dick" Groves and daughter of the late Jeremiah and Ida (Moss) Griffin.
Edie was born in Dorchester on June 2, 1943 and was educated in Boston public schools. Edie and Dick were married at the Church of Our Savior in Roslindale on June 29, 1963 They were longtime residents of the Mansfield and Foxborough area.
Edie and Dick enjoy 48 years of happy and devoted marriage before Dick's passing in 2011. In those 48 years, Edie and Dick enjoyed countless laughs, great meals, gatherings with good friends, and unending love.
For over thirty years Dick and Edie were foster parents to over sixty-nine boys. They adopted four sons, Richard T. Groves of ME, Steven T. Groves of Florida, Vincent T. Groves of Maine and Christopher T. Groves of Iowa. Edie leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, services will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
If you wish, donations in Edie's memory may be made to the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, please make payable to the Hellenic Women's Benevolent Fund, 601 Sherman St. Canton, MA 02021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved