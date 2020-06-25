Edith "Edie" Frances (Griffin) Groves, age 77, passed away at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston on June 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard "Dick" Groves and daughter of the late Jeremiah and Ida (Moss) Griffin.
Edie was born in Dorchester on June 2, 1943 and was educated in Boston public schools. Edie and Dick were married at the Church of Our Savior in Roslindale on June 29, 1963 They were longtime residents of the Mansfield and Foxborough area.
Edie and Dick enjoy 48 years of happy and devoted marriage before Dick's passing in 2011. In those 48 years, Edie and Dick enjoyed countless laughs, great meals, gatherings with good friends, and unending love.
For over thirty years Dick and Edie were foster parents to over sixty-nine boys. They adopted four sons, Richard T. Groves of ME, Steven T. Groves of Florida, Vincent T. Groves of Maine and Christopher T. Groves of Iowa. Edie leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, services will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
If you wish, donations in Edie's memory may be made to the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, please make payable to the Hellenic Women's Benevolent Fund, 601 Sherman St. Canton, MA 02021.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.