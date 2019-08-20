|
|
Attleboro – Edith (Vital) Myers, 93, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Myers, Sr. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Antone and Maria (Ferreira) Vital.
Edith provided janitorial services at Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA for over thirty-three years. She was the event planner for the community room at Hope Gardens, Attleboro. Edith enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, puzzles and Friday fun day with her daughters and youngest great-grandson. Her vibrant energy and love for everyone will be greatly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna M. Lovenbury and her husband, Russell, of North Attleboro, MA and Malorie A. Johnson and her husband, Mark, of Attleboro, MA; nine grandchildren, Raymond E. III, Peter, Caroline, Dawn, Stephen, Erica, Melissa, Erin and Jenna and eleven great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Raymond E. Myers, Jr., grandmother of the late Dale A. Myers and sister of the late Agnes Figueirado and Alice Paiva. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff on the third floor south at Mount St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019