Edmond A. LeBlanc, 73, of Mansfield passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his devoted family.
Born January 4, 1947 in Attleboro, he was a son of the late Ernest and Claire (Pinsonneault) LeBlanc.
Ed was born and raised in North Attleboro and has resided in Mansfield for the last decade.
He was employed by King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham for over 21 years and was an auto mechanic by trade.
He enjoyed bowling, grilling and loved the Patriots and was a classic car enthusiast. But most of all, he cherished time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Helen LeBlanc; five children: Vicki L. Kenny and husband Martin of Attleboro, Jonathan LeBlanc and wife Suzanne of Foxboro, Leeanne Murrant-Guay of Attleboro, Bradford McDonough of Mansfield and Robin McDonough of Mansfield;
12 grandchildren: Matthew Bouchard, Kaitlyn Bouchard, Charlotte Kenny, Luc and Logan LeBlanc, Hunter Brumleve, Leah Guay, Anna Murrant-Guay, Shawn and Nathan McDonough, Bradford McDonough, Jr. and Sophia McDonough;
And siblings: Louis and Donald LeBlanc and Lilliane Hedderig.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020