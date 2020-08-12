1/1
Edna Lorraine Sousa
Edna Lorraine Sousa, 91, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Antonio Sousa.

Edna was born in Northfield, Vermont where she spent her early childhood years. She was the daughter of the late William Bellmore and Amanda (Fontaine) Bellmore.

Edna was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Being a talented musician, she enjoyed playing piano, guitar and the organ. Edna also loved to dance and enjoyed casual trips to Vermont and Virginia to visit family.

She was the sister of the late Marie Brassard, Loda Williamson, Lillian Clayton and Edward Bellmore.

She is survived by her daughters, Beverly A. Dumas and her husband Leo of Attleboro, and Linda L. Simons and her husband Steve of Sevierville, TN and son Edward T. Tracey; grandchildren, Kevin Dumas, Erinn Theado, Kylie Caruso and Amanda Ronhock; great-grandchildren Carter, Mason, Austin and Lillian. She is also leaving behind many nieces and nephews.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John Evangelist Church located at 1 St. John's Pl., Attleboro, MA.

The family will receive relatives and friends, prior to the Mass, from 9-10 a.m. IN THE CHURCH.

Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery located in Attleboro at 165 West Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38015

Arrangements entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.

To leave a message for her family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John Evangelist Church
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
