Edna M. (Luescher) Dalton
1923 - 2020
Seekonk - Edna M. (Luescher) Dalton, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Lenard A. Dalton. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ella (Yost) Luescher.

Edna grew up in Pawtucket and graduated from Pawtucket East High School. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was a longtime member of their women's Altar Guild. Edna was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Queen Esther Chapter #2. She loved flowers and enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling and needlework, above all, her family.

She is survived by two children, Kenneth Dalton and his wife, Lynne, of Seekonk, MA and Meredith Neville and her husband, Steven, of Merritt Island, FL; four grandchildren, Steven and Michael Neville, Justin Dalton and Kelsey Gonsalves and their spouses; seven great-grandchildren, Spencer, Regan, Avery, Madisyn, Stella, Preston and Colson and her caregivers, Carolyn Abreu and Margie Gardner.

Services and interment with her late husband in Seekonk Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 13, 2020
A wonderful woman, loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother.
Our condolences to the family
Nicholas Brando
Friend
