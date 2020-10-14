Seekonk - Edna M. (Luescher) Dalton, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Lenard A. Dalton. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ella (Yost) Luescher.
Edna grew up in Pawtucket and graduated from Pawtucket East High School. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was a longtime member of their women's Altar Guild. Edna was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Queen Esther Chapter #2. She loved flowers and enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling and needlework, above all, her family.
She is survived by two children, Kenneth Dalton and his wife, Lynne, of Seekonk, MA and Meredith Neville and her husband, Steven, of Merritt Island, FL; four grandchildren, Steven and Michael Neville, Justin Dalton and Kelsey Gonsalves and their spouses; seven great-grandchildren, Spencer, Regan, Avery, Madisyn, Stella, Preston and Colson and her caregivers, Carolyn Abreu and Margie Gardner.
Services and interment with her late husband in Seekonk Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.