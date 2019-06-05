Edward C. Gurnon, age 69, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Blue Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Mulrey) Gurnon, to whom he was wed for the past forty-four years.







Born in Boston, MA on August 5, 1949, he was a loving son of the late Edward E. and Margaret (Culhane) Gurnon.







Ed grew up in the Hyde Park, Roslindale and West Roxbury neighborhoods of Boston. He was a 1968 graduate of Hyde Park High School and attended Quincy Junior College. During the time of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps and later graduated from Stonehill College.







A resident of Mansfield for the past forty-two years, Mr. Gurnon had been worked for the Motorola Corporation in Mansfield and had previously been employed for the New England Telephone Company.







Ed's favorite times by far were those spent in the presence of his adoring family and with the former dogs he had and loved dearly. He enjoyed vacationing in the Lake Winnipesaukee Region of New Hampshire and had a special place in his heart for music, the "Beach Boys" being his all-time favorite group.







In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Bryan E. Gurnon of Norton, Lynne M. O'Neil and her husband Todd of Walpole and Matthew D. Gurnon and his wife Jennifer of Hanson. He was the dear brother of Charles M. Gurnon of Mansfield and the cherished grandfather of Haley Gurnon.











His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield, Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury.







Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







In lieu of flowers, Edward's family has requested that donations in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014.







To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on June 5, 2019