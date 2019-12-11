|
Attleboro -Edward E. Holt of Attleboro passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 87.
He was born and raised in Providence, RI. Ed graduated from Central High School where he met his lovely wife Lois. He attended art school in Boston and upon completion joined the U.S. Coast Guard and proudly served his country. After serving in the military, Ed trained as a hub and die cutter, and tool maker in the jewelry industry for 65 years until retiring at the energetic age of 83.
Ed was the devoted husband of 66 years to Lois M. (Case) Holt, the father of; Edward A. Holt and his wife Kimberly (Dusseault), Todd Holt, Cathy Holt, and Robert Holt and his wife Brenda (Amaral). Ed was the devoted grandfather of twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Calling Hours for Mr. Holt will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9am to 11am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro with a Funeral Service following at 11am in the funeral home. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held in the spring at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book, or facility directions; go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-222-0498. Memorial Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019