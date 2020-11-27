1/1
Edward F. Rose
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
North Attleboro – Edward F. Rose of North Attleboro, formerly of Dighton, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 88.

Edward was born on April 15, 1932, the son of Earl and Jessie (Lawry) Rose of Dighton. He is survived by his wife, Janet Rose of North Attleboro, his son Dale Rose and his wife, Lisa, of North Attleboro, his daughter Cheryl Rose of North Attleboro, his daughter Alison Rose and her fiancé, Dave Richards, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, his grandchildren, Laura Gorland and her husband Chase, Amanda Rose, and his great granddaughter Breslin Gorland.

Edward grew up in Dighton and graduated from Dighton High School in 1950. He excelled in all sports playing varsity football, baseball, basketball and track. He was a co-captain of the baseball team and started for the Dighton High School football team.

Upon graduation, Edward attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In 1954 he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country from 1954 to 1956.

Edward worked in insurance, construction and had a painting business. His real vocation, however, was simply being around people. He loved to tell stories and engage others in conversation on just about any topic. He enjoyed history, sports, especially the Celtics and the Yankees, and current events. He loved all of his friends at NorthWorks and the Housing Authority.

Edward cherished his time with his family. He loved the holidays and always made sure that he bought too many pies for Thanksgiving. Father's Day was spent gathering around a traditional clam boil begun by his father, Earl Rose. Empty shells would be counted at the end of the meal to see who ate the most – another informal competition that everyone enjoyed.

Edward was a kind, giving man who was always there if you needed anything, for family, friends and strangers. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Edward to a charity of your choice.

To sign an online guestbook for Edward, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved