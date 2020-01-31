|
|
Edward F. Shea, 96, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Kathryn (Sullivan) Shea.
Ed was born in Fall River and was the son of the late Dennis J. Shea and Mary (Casey) Shea. He was predeceased by his sister Eileen Kozak and his brother John V. Shea.
Ed graduated from Durfee High School, served two years in the U.S. Navy and then attended Brown University. He completed his bachelors degree at UMASS Dartmouth. After serving two years with the Massachusetts State Police he went on to hold a distinguished career as an electrical engineer for the federal government until his retirement from NUSC in Newport, RI. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid golfer at the Green Valley Country Club in Portsmouth. Ed also enjoyed the time he spent quahoging in the Sakonnet River. He always put his family first and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who always enjoyed a good pun and he will be deeply missed by his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Loretta Shea Cathcart of Attleboro, Mary-Kate Shea Crimmins and her husband Michael of Falmouth, and Veronica Scontras of Ocean Park, ME. His sons Dennis J. Shea of Ocala, FL, Timothy R. Shea and his wife Connie of Orlando, FL and Edward F. Shea, Jr of Providence, RI. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2nd from 1-4pm in the funeral home.
Donations in his memory may be made to National Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 305, Rockville Md. 20852
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020