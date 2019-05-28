Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Edward H. Goodwin

2019 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Edward H. Goodwin, 85, of Sandcastle Park of South Attleboro, formerly of Mansfield and Deltona, FL, passed away peacefully after fighting hard over the last 10 years on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Branches of North Attleboro- a loving and caring community.



He was the beloved husband of Alice K. (Fountain) Goodwin. Born in Lynn, MA on September 18th, 1933, he was a loving son of the late Harry M. and Anne (Carty) Goodwin. Ed grew up in Medford, MA and attended Medford High School. Upon graduating with the class of 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving for four years during the Korean Conflict.



Prior to his retirement, Mr. Goodwin spent most of his working career at Motorola of Mansfield where he worked in manufacturing administration. While in Florida, he had been employed at Florida Power in the security department.



He had been a member of the Knights of Columbus and also a member of the Moose Club of Medford.



In addition to his most treasured times: those that were spent with his adoring family, Ed enjoyed painting, music, swimming, as well as playing Keno and his daily Mass Lottery numbers.



Besides his wife of 54 years, he leaves his devoted children: Daniel Goodwin and his wife AnnMarie of Foxboro; Karen Roy of Attleboro and her former husband, Timothy Roy; Ronald Goodwin of Leominster; Ken Goodwin of Florida; Pamela Goodwin of Florida; and his step-son, Robert Swank of New Hampshire. He was the cherished grandfather to: Melissa Roy, Sarah Roy, Jennifer Roy, Abigail Goodwin, Kenny Goodwin, Samantha Goodwin, Conner Goodwin, Brittni Goodwin, Gina Goodwin Riley, Kelsey Chatski, Dustin Sorenson, Robert Selser, and Nicolas Selser. He also leaves 7 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late David Goodwin and Francis Goodwin and step-father to the late Kathleen Selser.



Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend, will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro from 9:00-10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 11:00 AM. Interment with full military honors will be held at 1:00 PM at North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Eds memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.