Edward J. Dalton, Jr., 95
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Edward J. Dalton, Jr., age 95, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. (Shea) Dalton, to whom he was wed on June 12, 1954.
Born in Attleboro, MA on February 15, 1925, he was a loving son of the late Edward J., Sr. and Teresa (Pryor) Dalton.
Ed grew up in town and was a 1943 graduate of Mansfield High School. During WWII, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1943-1946. Upon being honorably discharged with the rank of Aviation Machinist's Mate Second Class, Ed resumed his education, graduating in 1950 from Brown University.
Prior to retiring as a Production Planner, Mr. Dalton had a successful career, which spanned thirty-five years at the Foxboro Co. He was an active communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and a former member of the Foxborough Country Club.
Ed's family was truly the focal point of his life. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and tinkering around with projects at his home.
In addition to his wife of sixty-six years, he is survived by his devoted children: Mark E. Dalton and his longtime companion Suzanne of Jacksonville, Florida, Nancy H. Cleary and her husband Jack of Mansfield, Susan J. Dalton of Mansfield and Ellen E. Whittington of Norton. He was the dear brother of the late Louise Cronin. He is also survived by his cherished six grandchildren, as well as his loving nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services, along with military honors at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield, were held privately on Saturday November 28th.
Visiting hours were omitted and those wishing may remember Edward with a donation in his memory made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com