Edward J. Wilson, age 80, of Mansfield, Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Ryerson) Wilson, to whom he was wed on November 1, 1958.
Born in Worcester, MA on February 6, 1939, he was a loving son of the late William and Alice (Sherwood) Wilson.
Ed grew up in Stoughton and was a 1957 graduate of Stoughton High School. He proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Army Reserves and had made his home in Mansfield for the past fifty-six years.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Wilson had worked as an advertising manager for the Foxboro Reporter and had previously been employed for twenty-six years at the Foxboro Co.
Ed was an active member at the Congregational Church of Mansfield. Throughout the years, he served on numerous committees including as a Church Deacon and as a member of the Prudential Committee.
Ed's family was truly the essence of his life. When younger, he enjoyed skiing and while his sons were growing up, he served as a midget football coach, a little league coach and was involved with cub scouting. In later years, he found happiness relaxing at his family's second home in Harwich.
In addition to his wife of nearly sixty-one years, he is survived by his devoted sons: Craig L. Wilson and his wife Christine of Virginia Beach, VA and Ross A. Wilson and his wife Michelle of Mattapoisett. He was the cherished grandfather of Jacklyn, Jake, Ashleigh, Ryan, Caitlin, the late Carli and was the dear brother of the late Rita Grant. He is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of his life on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 A.M. at the Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St., Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visitation will be held prior to the services on Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 at the Congregational Church of Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, Edward's family has requested that donations in his memory made to the Memorial Fund at the Congregational Church of Mansfield.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019