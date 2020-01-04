|
|
Edward James McCabe Jr., 75, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the VA Boston Healthcare System in Brockton, MA. He was the beloved partner and best friend of Charlene Maki who died in 2004.
Born on February 17, 1944 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Edward J. McCabe Sr. and the late Helen (Lowder) McCabe.
Raised and educated in the Jamaica Plain and Roslindale neighborhoods of Boston, he lived in Attleboro, MA for almost twenty years, having worked as a Taxi Driver for various companies in the Boston area before retiring.
Edward proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army, and was a proud and loyal Veteran. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #312 in South Attleboro, the American Legion Gilbert Perry Post #115 in Attleboro, and the Disabled American Veterans Westcott Houghton Post #56 in North Attleboro. He treasured time spent outside enjoying the sun and gardening, was an ardent reader who liked crime novels and solving crossword puzzles, and enjoyed the simple things in life such as getting his cup of coffee and "playing the numbers".
He was the loving father of the late Cheryl Ann Gordon who died on November 10, 2016, and her husband, Peter M. Gordon, of Attleboro, MA. Edward was the proud and adoring grandfather of Monica A. Vargas and her husband, Julian O. Vargas, of Providence, RI; Leanne M. O'Regan of Attleboro, MA; Matthew R. O'Regan of Attleboro, MA; and Christopher W. Gordon of Attleboro, MA. He was looking forward with anticipation to the birth of his first great-grandchild in April. Edward was the dear brother of Dorothy Dow of Natick, MA and Helen DeCarolis of Lakeland, FL.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Edward by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Presentation of the Flag to his son-in-law, Peter, at 6:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020