Edward "Poag" "Ed" Joseph Mendes, 58
Edward "Poag" "Ed" Joseph Mendes, 58, of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Attleboro with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (DeLaiarro) Mendes to whom he was married October 8, 1988.
Born in Taunton, MA on April 23, 1962, he was a son of the late William Joseph Mendes and the late Cecelia (DaSilva) Mendes Crotty. Raised and educated in Attleboro, Mr. Mendes was a 1980 graduate of Attleboro High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Roger Williams College in Bristol, Rhode Island.
He was employed by Walgreens in Taunton from 1998 until his retirement due to illness in 2019 as the store manager.
A resident of South Attleboro for the past 23 years, he resided in North Attleboro from 1986 – 1996.
"Poag" was a member of a men's bowling league at North Bowl in North Attleboro, was an ardent Boston Bruins fan, adored his grand dog, "Zero", and loved the times creating lifelong memories for his family to cherish forever.
As a sports enthusiast, he loved all the professional New England sports teams.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter: Gabriella "Gabby" R. Mendes of Attleboro, MA; a brother: William E. Mendes of Plainville, MA; a sister: Paula DiNocco and her husband, Paul DiNocco, of Wakefield, MA; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends including: Michael St. Pierre of North Attleboro, MA and Shannon M. Aguiar of Attleboro, MA.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of facemasks, family and friends are cordially invited to honor "Poag" by attending a Memorial Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear sports attire or the color purple.
A private family moment of song and reflection will follow visitation.
Burial services will be privately held.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in "Poag's" name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
or by calling (877) 623-6639. Please designate donation to "Poag's Posse".
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200