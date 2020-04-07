|
Edward V. "Babe" Mendes, 80, of Brooksville, FL, formerly of Norton, MA, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, March 19, surrounded by his loving family at the University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.
He was the loving husband of Jean (Shepard) Mendes. Babe grew up in Attleboro, MA, son of the late Edward J. Mendes and Theresa (Gonsalves) Mendes.
He was a 1958 graduate of Attleboro High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, excelling in football, basketball and baseball.
He joined the U.S. Army serving in the 82nd Airborne, Ft. Bragg, NC, from 1958 - 1962. Following his honorable discharge, Babe went to work for Fortifiber Corporation where he worked as a General Foreman for 39 years.
He made a friend wherever he went. He was kind and generous, and loved giving to others. He loved his family and friends, and was always a charismatic gentleman. Babe was known for his silly and dry sense of humor. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
He loved fishing and was an avid golfer, enjoying his retirement years in his golf community of Hernando Oaks, Brooksville, FL.
In addition to his loving wife Jean, Babe is survived by his son Michael Mendes of Wrentham, MA., his loving daughter Michelle Field, and her husband Chuck from Johnston, RI, his brother Steven and wife Lynne, sister Donna Ahlquist-Beach and her husband Bob, sister Patricia Hamel and her husband Ron.
He leaves behind grandchildren, and was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind his brothers in law Herbert Carlon, Richard Cameron, and the late Kevin C. Shepard. His sisters in law, Deborah Carlon, Edith Cameron, Patricia Secher and Jane Shepard.
Babe belonged to many organizations in both Brooksville, FL and Norton, MA, where he loved to help with various charitable causes.
Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be held in Attleboro, MA at a later date.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020