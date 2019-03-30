SULFARO, Edward "Eddie" Michael of Mansfield, MA entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 65. Dear son of the late Samuel and Dorothy (Harrington) Sulfaro. Adored husband of 36 years to Judith Chafetz Sulfaro. Devoted father of Brian DiGiovanni and his wife Elizabeth, Karen Corrado and her husband Mark, and Alyssa Pestilli and her husband Eric. Cherished grandfather of Samuel, Matthew, Charlotte, Trevor, Claire, Evan David, Casey, Corinne and Ethan. Loving brother of Ann Marie Carr and her husband John. Eddie will be fondly remembered for his fun loving personality and love and loyalty to his friends and family. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Sunday, March 31st at 12:30 PM, with burial to follow in the King Solomon Memorial Park, 2690 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Karen and Mark Corrado Monday from 4 PM to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118 or online at www.apdaparkinson.org, or to the Sturdy Memorial Foundation Inc., PO Box 2963, 211 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or online at www.sturdymemorial.org.

