ATTLEBORO Edward P. Smith, 78, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the husband of the late Linda J. Smith who passed away on November 29, 2019.
Born on April 25, 1941 in Central Falls, RI he was a son of the late John and Florence (Patriquin) Smith.
Edward worked as a jewelry encruster for the L.G. Balfour Company where he met his wife Linda. Later he worked for 21 years as a groundskeeper for the Foxboro Company, Checon Corporation in Attleboro and Jordans Furniture in Avon until his retirement. After retirement, he worked part-time as a crossing guard for the City of Taunton.
He was a longtime member of the Second Congregational Church and served as a Deacon.
Edward was a longtime Civil War buff. He was a member of the 18th Massachusetts Regiment Company I where the members brought the Civil War alive by recreating the uniforms, weapons, battles, and soldiers of the time period. Edward portrayed Union sergeant Dexter Freeman. He later joined the 20th Massachusetts Regiment and served as their Chaplains Aide.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael E. Smith and his wife Wendy of South Attleboro and Alan T. Smith and fiancé Jennifer Raboin of Woonsocket, RI; his grandson, William Smith of South Attleboro; brother, Thomas Smith of Florida and his two nieces, Rebekah Eldridge and her husband Doyle of Harwich and Amanda Surgens and her husband Ryan of Taunton.
He was the father of the late Wendy E. Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4 7 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9am from the funeral home followed by a service at 10 am at the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro.
Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in Edwards name can be made to the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For directions or to send Edward's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020