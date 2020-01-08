Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Second Congregational Church
50 Park St
Attleboro, MA
View Map

Edward P. Smith


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. Smith Notice

ATTLEBORO Edward P. Smith, 78, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the husband of the late Linda J. Smith who passed away on November 29, 2019.
Born on April 25, 1941 in Central Falls, RI he was a son of the late John and Florence (Patriquin) Smith.
Edward worked as a jewelry encruster for the L.G. Balfour Company where he met his wife Linda. Later he worked for 21 years as a groundskeeper for the Foxboro Company, Checon Corporation in Attleboro and Jordans Furniture in Avon until his retirement. After retirement, he worked part-time as a crossing guard for the City of Taunton.
He was a longtime member of the Second Congregational Church and served as a Deacon.
Edward was a longtime Civil War buff. He was a member of the 18th Massachusetts Regiment Company I where the members brought the Civil War alive by recreating the uniforms, weapons, battles, and soldiers of the time period. Edward portrayed Union sergeant Dexter Freeman. He later joined the 20th Massachusetts Regiment and served as their Chaplains Aide.
He is survived by his two sons, Michael E. Smith and his wife Wendy of South Attleboro and Alan T. Smith and fiancé Jennifer Raboin of Woonsocket, RI; his grandson, William Smith of South Attleboro; brother, Thomas Smith of Florida and his two nieces, Rebekah Eldridge and her husband Doyle of Harwich and Amanda Surgens and her husband Ryan of Taunton.

He was the father of the late Wendy E. Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4 7 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9am from the funeral home followed by a service at 10 am at the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro.

Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in Edwards name can be made to the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For directions or to send Edward's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -