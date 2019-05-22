Edward P. Terenzi, 69







Dateline: Mansfield, MA







Edward P. "Toota" Terenzi, age 69, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in West Roxbury. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Valerie J. (Bedard) Terenzi, to whom he was married for forty-eight years.







Born in Brockton, MA on January 24, 1950, he was a loving son of the late Arthur J. and Lorraine T. (Gamache) Terenzi.







Ed grew up in town and was a 1968 graduate of Mansfield High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country for three years and on June 6, 1971 was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.







Prior to retiring, Mr. Terenzi worked as a mail clerk at the VA Hospitals in West Roxbury and Brockton. He was the former owner and operator of the Terenzi Oil Co. in Mansfield, a business founded by his late father Artur.







A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Toota's was a true Mansfield townie, whose greatest pleasure was spending time with his adoring family. He loved summer months spent in West Yarmouth and his hobbies included boating, golfing and hunting with his friends.







In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Kristen M. Masiello and her husband Jason of Burrillville, Rhode Island, Jennifer A. Izzo and her husband Dan of Bellingham and Paul E. Terenzi and his wife Jaime of Winchester, Virginia. He was the cherished grandfather of Jessica, Derek, Ryenne, William, Alexander, Nolan and Marissa.







His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield, Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.







Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.







