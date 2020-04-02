Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Edward Poles III


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Poles III Notice
Edward Poles III, age 71, died peacefully on Saturday March 28th, 2020, in Milford, MA.
Ed is survived by his wife Cherie Poles, of Solon ME; his two sons Michael Poles and his wife Jennifer Poles; his granddaughter Autumn Poles, of Wrentham, MA. and Edward Poles of Franklin, MA
Ed was born on September 28th 1948 in Wrentham, MA, to parents Theresa Poles and Edward Poles Jr. He graduated from King Philip High School in 1966. Shortly thereafter Ed enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at 17 and served as a Rifleman in Vietnam. Upon his completion of service, he moved to Wrentham and joined the Carpenters Union, where he worked for more than 35 years.
Eddie was a great family man and a loving father. He married Cherie Poles in 1981 and the couple had two children together.
Ed was a social, active man who was deeply involved with youth sports programs where he coached baseball and football for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved trapping, hunting and fishing. His family and friends will always remember him as a one of kind man who left an undeniable impression on all who he had met.
A private funeral for select close family and friends will be held with full military honors in Wrentham Center Cemetery
In lieu of flowers and donations for the family; it is encouraged in Ed's memory donations should be sent to The , woundedwarrierproject.org.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -