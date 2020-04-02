|
|
Edward Poles III, age 71, died peacefully on Saturday March 28th, 2020, in Milford, MA.
Ed is survived by his wife Cherie Poles, of Solon ME; his two sons Michael Poles and his wife Jennifer Poles; his granddaughter Autumn Poles, of Wrentham, MA. and Edward Poles of Franklin, MA
Ed was born on September 28th 1948 in Wrentham, MA, to parents Theresa Poles and Edward Poles Jr. He graduated from King Philip High School in 1966. Shortly thereafter Ed enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at 17 and served as a Rifleman in Vietnam. Upon his completion of service, he moved to Wrentham and joined the Carpenters Union, where he worked for more than 35 years.
Eddie was a great family man and a loving father. He married Cherie Poles in 1981 and the couple had two children together.
Ed was a social, active man who was deeply involved with youth sports programs where he coached baseball and football for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved trapping, hunting and fishing. His family and friends will always remember him as a one of kind man who left an undeniable impression on all who he had met.
A private funeral for select close family and friends will be held with full military honors in Wrentham Center Cemetery
In lieu of flowers and donations for the family; it is encouraged in Ed's memory donations should be sent to The , woundedwarrierproject.org.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020