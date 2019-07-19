Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 View Map Funeral service 7:30 PM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 View Map Edward T. Sneyd, Jr.

1953 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Edward T. Sneyd, Jr., age 65, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Sheila A. (Chisholm) Sneyd, to whom he was wed on September 17, 1977.







Born in Boston, MA on August 11, 1953, he was a loving son of Elaine (Yule) Sneyd of Weymouth and the late Edward T. Sneyd, Sr.







Ed grew up in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. During the time of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He later returned to school and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute.







A resident of Mansfield for the past thirty-seven years, Ed had been employed as a Mechanical Engineer at Ximedica in Providence and had previously worked at Haemonetics in Braintree and at Duracell Battery in Needham.







Ed's favorite times by far were those spent with his loving family. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and craftsman who enjoyed fishing, photography and playing cards with his childhood friends.







In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his devoted sons: Justin M. Sneyd and his partner Arielle of Foxboro and Scott E. Sneyd and his partner Haley of Stoneham. He was the dear brother of Linda Tillett and her husband Wayne of Walpole, Joan Champagne and her partner John of Foxboro, Jeanne Crowley and her husband Larry of Weymouth and Richard Sneyd and his wife Sandra of Whitman. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.















Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.







A funeral service will be held on Monday evening during the visitation at 7:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.







In lieu of flowers, Edward's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to Last Hope K9 Rescue, 71 Commercial St. #184, Boston, MA 02109. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 19, 2019