Eileen (Walters) Flint
1925 - 2020
Eileen (Walters) Flint, age 95, of Mansfield passed away peacefully, on Sunday June 7th, 2020 at Southeast & Skilled Care Center in Easton. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick M. Flint.

Eileen was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi on April 30th 1925. She was the loving daughter of John L. & Retha (Sellers) Walters of Mississippi.

Eileen and her immediate family moved to Mansfield in the nineteen fifties where she loved the change of seasons. She was a member of the Orthodox Congregational Church of Mansfield, where she served as a Deacon and a member of the Women's fellowship.
Eileen retired from Jostens in Attleboro after twenty-six years of dedicated service. In her retirement, she was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables, with always plenty to share among her family, friends and neighbors. Cooking and baking were skills that came naturally to Eileen. She hosted many extended family cookouts at home on Alden street.

Eileen was the loving mother of Gloria Penesis, and her husband Stephen of Mansfield; Frederick W. Flint and his wife Patricia of Plymouth; and Marsha Lemire of Mansfield.

She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Christopher Penesis and his wife Sweeney, Nicole Williams, Gregory Penesis and his wife Lynne, Danny Ricker and his wife Sandra, as well as Tommy, Sarah and Michael Ricker.

Eileen also leaves her loving great grandchildren Annelise, Elissa, Benjamin, James, Quentin, Ava and Addy.

Also, she is survived by her sisters; Joan & her husband Willie West, Peggy Smith companion Dan, a bother Douglas Walters and wife Rita, as well as many nieces and nephews residing in Mississippi.

To honor Eileen's wishes there are no calling hours or services. In remembrance of Eileen, please show a kind and loving gesture to others.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North main St., Mansfield.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
