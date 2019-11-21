|
|
Eileen H. (Phenes) Newman, 78, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was the beloved partner and companion of Richard H. Gariepy for twenty-seven years.
Born on May 4, 1941 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Maxwell M. Phenes and the late Anita M. (Miller) Phenes.
A graduate of Hope High School, Providence, RI, Class of 1959, and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing, Eileen worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Rhode Island Hospital and Miriam Hospital in Providence, and for Dr. Laurie Grauel in Rehoboth, MA for eighteen years, before retiring.
A resident of Attleboro since 1968, she previously lived in Providence and Bristol, RI.
A woman of faith, she was a member of Congregation Agudas Achim in Attleboro for more than twenty-years. She enjoyed quiet time at home, knitting, reading, and spending winters at her residence in North Fort Myers, FL. More than anything, Eileen deeply cherished her family.
In addition to Richard Gariepy, she leaves her loving children: Eric D. Newman and his wife, Bobbi (Eskenas) Newman, of Billerica, MA; Adam M. Newman of Attleboro, MA; and Joshua T. Newman and his wife, Kate (Raymond) Newman, of Somerset, MA. She was the proud grandmother of Benjamin Newman, Jonathan Newman, Daniel Newman, Maxwell Newman, Leah Newman, Elizabeth Newman, and Jacob Newman; and the adoring great-grandmother of Bella Rose Dumoulin. She was the dear sister of Joyce S. London of Narragansett, RI, and leaves her nephews, Bryan London, and his wife, Pam. Eileen was the former wife of Stephen Joseph Newman. She leaves the extended Gariepy family and many dear friends.
Friends and relatives are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, with burial to immediately follow in Agudas Achim Cemetery, Attleboro, MA, South Main Street, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eileen to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or on-line at www.dana-farber.org.
A special thank you to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Old Colony Hospice for the care, compassion and love provided to Eileen.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019